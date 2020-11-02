Teen, man killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 2 : A teenaged boy and a 25-year-old man were killed in two separate road accidents in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Krish, 14, was playing with his friend in front of his house in Sector 56 when he was hit by a SUV on Sunday evening, the police said.

“Krish died after he was hit by the SUV that was being driven by an unknown driver haphazardly on a service road. The teenager was seriously injured… his maternal uncle Varun immediately rushed him to a private hospital where he died during treatment,” Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

He said that the registration number of the SUV concerned is known but its driver is at large.

A case has been registered at Sector 56 police station.

In the other incident, a 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Sunday evening.

“The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Dube, who lived at Sanjay Colony in Faridabad. The victim was brought to the hospital in an injured condition but the doctors declared him dead,” Boken said, adding that an FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-1 police station and a search is on for vehicle responsible and its driver.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.