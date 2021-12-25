Teenmaar Mallanna attacked after body shaming poll on KTR’s son

Hyderabad: Youtuber, BJP member Naveen Kumar popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna was attacked on Friday at his office by a group of alleged TRS activists after the IT minister KT Rama Rao’s response on Twitter regarding the ‘Q news’ youtube poll that body-shamed KTR’s son Himanshu Rao.

Mallanna tried to pacify the attackers and was heard saying in the video that his system was hacked and that he had nothing to do with the online poll.

The video was shared by TRS MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran as a response to the IT minister’s remarks on the whole issue tagging BJP national president JP Nadda.

“He didn’t understand his lesson until he’s been hit a couple of times. These people are termites to Telangana society. People are noticing everything. They understand what this guy is up to in a BJP mask,” the MLA remarked.

Finance Minister Harish Rao in a response to KTR’s tweet said that it’s the BJP’s strategy to spread malicious information and find ways to humiliate the family members of TRS. “If they think they can restrain us, I want to remind them that we are a rock solid wall which can never be broken,” he asserted.

Dragging families, finding ways to humiliate them and now oiling their social media machinery to spread malicious information is a well known strategy of the BJP.



If they think they can restrain us, I want to remind them that we are a rock solid wall which can never be broken. https://t.co/y0LsR13X24 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) December 25, 2021

Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri responded to the attack and said that the act is an evidence to the ‘growing fear’ of losing power in the minds of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT minister KT Rama Rao.

I condemn the cowardly attack on @TeenmarMallanna by hooligans of TRS party.



Every attack on BJP and its cadre is a desperate evidence of the growing fear among CM KCR and his son KTR, of losing power.



Telangana police must act and unveil the perpetrators behind this attack. — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) December 24, 2021

YSR Telangana party president responded to KTR’s tweet and said that she condemns derogatory statements on family members. “We must come together to call out such statements irrespective of our political affiliations,” she said tagging the IT Minister.

As a mother I detest bullying kids&as a leader of a political party,I condemn such derogatory statements on the family members.Whether it is belittling women or bodyshaming kids, we must come together to call out such statements irrespective of our political affiliations @KTRTRS https://t.co/6L16jNYtcL — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) December 25, 2021

Sources from the TRS said that the social media team of the party is going to file a complaint on Teenmaar Mallanna at Banjara Hills Police Station on Saturday.