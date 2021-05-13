Teen’s essay for Harvard admission on losing her mother goes viral

Massachusetts: Harvard university is a dream college for many, and getting past the interview with a good score is hard. But what is considered more difficult is being able to crack the entrance with an impressive essay.

Recently an 18 year old named Abigail Mack from Massachusetts shared her experience on the internet about her journey of getting into Harvard. What got people’s attention towards her is the essay she wrote for the admissions board, about losing her mother to cancer, which she later even narrated on Tik Tok.

The online community adored her thinking and loved the high spirit and strength she portrays through her words and life.

Her essay started by proclaiming, “I hate the letter ‘S.’ Of the 1,64,777 words with ‘S,’ I only grapple with one. To condemn an entire letter because of its use .0006 per cent of the time sounds statistically absurd, but that one case changed 100 per cent of my life. I used to have two parents, but now I have one, and the ‘S’ in ‘parents’ isn’t going anywhere.”

She further explains her pain, “I can’t get through a day without being reminded that while my friends went out to dinner with their parents, I ate with my parent. As I write this essay, there is a blue line under the word ‘parent’ telling me to check my grammar; even Grammarly assumes that I should have parents, but cancer doesn’t listen to edit suggestions.”

In her essay, she goes on about her achievements and extracurricular activities which include, theatre, academics, music and even politics. She wrote about her experiences while she worked as a fellow at Senator Ed Markey’s re-election campaign.

Following this, a few days later she announced on Instagram, about her admission being granted at Harvard.