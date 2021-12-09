‘Tejashwi Yadav to get engaged today’

Patna: Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national President Lalu Prasad Yadav, will get married soon. His engagement is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Delhi.

The engagement ceremony would only be attended by the family members and people close to the family.

According to sources, Tejashwi’s life partner is from Haryana and both know each other for a long-time.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, who is considered close to Lalu Prasad’s family, told IANS, “As per the information that I have, engagement of Tejashwi Yadav is on Thursday. RJD workers are happy after hearing the news.”

RJD leaders also distributed sweets in Patna’s Maner.

Tejashwi’s sister Rohini Acharya has also confirmed the news on Twitter.