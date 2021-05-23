Tel Aviv rally calls for Jewish-Arab coexistence

Tel Aviv: Thousands are rallying in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, calling for coexistence between Jews and Arabs.

The demonstration on Saturday night was one of several held across Israel to call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of 11 days of fighting in Gaza that ended with a cease-fire early on Friday.

Demonstrators marched through the city and later gathered in the central Habima Square to hear from politicians and artists.

Ayman Odeh, the leader of the main Arab party in parliament, called for a Palestinian state to be established alongside Israel. Odeh said: There are two peoples here. Both deserve the right to self-determination.

Israeli author David Grossman said that the battle today is not between Arabs and Jews, but between those on both sides who strive to live in peace and in a fair partnership, and those on both sides who are fed by hatred and violence.