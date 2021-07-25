Telangana: 100 percent students passed ICSE, ISC board exams

Hyderabad: All the students of Telangana State studying in classes 10 (ICSE) and 12 (ISC) have passed the board exams. The results were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

As a result of the cancellation of the exams due to the COVID-19 crisis, the marks were awarded to the students based on their performances in their academics for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

A total of 4,685 students from 40 schools had written the ICSE exams whereas 922 students from 14 schools wrote the ISC exams.

At the national level, both boys and girls of the tenth standard have recorded a total of 99.98 pass percentage whereas in the twelfth standard the girls have recorded a better pass percentage than boys.