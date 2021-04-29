Telangana: 14 passport offices shut due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 infections in the state, Telangana Regional Passport Office on Wednesday has decided to suspend its services in fourteen post office passport seva kendras (POPSK) in Telangana from April 29 to May 14.

The Regional Passport Office had already reduced the number of online passport slots at Passport Service Centers in the state by 50 per cent starting from April 22, till further orders.

Dasari Balaiah, the regional passport officer, said services in all the 14 POPSKs located in Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar, Medak, Adilabad, Bhongir, Siddipet, Manchiriyal, Mahabubabad, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Vanaparthy and Medchal will remain suspended.

He also said that services at the five passport service centers in the state would continue as before. Services at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar passport centers will continue as usual.