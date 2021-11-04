Telangana: 17 injured as bus capsizes in Nirmal

Hyderabad: 17 passengers were injured as a private bus capsized Kondapur by-pass road in Nirmal district on Wednesday morning. In the accident, 15 others reportedly suffered minor injuries.

It is said that the bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh when the incident occurred. The police stated that there were 80 passengers on the bus, reported Hans India.

The police suspect that the accident might have occurred after the driver fell asleep. The Nirmal SI registered a case under relevant sections, the investigation is underway.