Telangana: 25 PSUs incurred losses, reveals CAG report

Hyderabad: The report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that 25 Telangana state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are making losses due to various reasons.

As per the CAG report, out of 47 state PSUs that have submitted accounts for auditing, 25 are found to be in losses. As on March 2019, total losses were Rs. 38 thousand crore.

According to a report in the Times of India, a total of Rs. 1, 33, 055 crores were invested in these PSUs by both State and Centre governments. The state’s share in the investment is Rs. 52, 219 crore.

The CAG report also mentioned that the state has 82 PSUs and out of which, eight belong to power sector.

The power PSUs incurred a loss of Rs. 28, 000 crore. Out of it, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL incurred Rs. 8, 018 crore loss.

Other loss-making PSUs include TSRTC, Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation and Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation.

It is claimed that the TSRTC is incurring losses due to low occupancy and competition from private bus operators.