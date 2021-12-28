Telangana: 288 basti dawakhanas to come up under GHMC limits

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government decided to launch 288 new basti dawakhana’s in 141 municipalities across the state under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas.

However, now in the state a total of 256 Basthi Dawakhanas under GHMC with another 288 will be added b by June.

A total of 544 health care facilities will be available in the state by June. The urban poor will have free access to over 60 different diagnostic tests at the Basthi Dawakhans through the T-Diagnostic initiative of the state government.

The health minister of the state, T Harish Rao speaking to Telangana Today said “The 288 Basthi Dawakhanas across other urban centers in Telangana will be established in two phases and will be ready by 2 June.”

In the review meeting, chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao said “due to such facilities, a lot of urban poor have bee able to save money by avoiding out of the pocket expenditure. As a result of this advantage. he has directed us to establish 288 more such facilities in six months.”