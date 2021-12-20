Telangana: 3 killed in accident as truck rams motorcycle in Medak

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh|   Published: 20th December 2021 2:30 pm IST
Three persons were killed in an accident on Monday as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Chegunta mandal of Medak district.

The victims were identified as Palle Rakesh, Palle Pradeep, and Pandla Aravind, while the 21-year-old Rakesh died on the spot, Pradeep and Arvind succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to a report by Hans India, the police said, “Palle Pradeep was pursuing the 10th standard in Chengunta government hospital and Pradeep was studying the ninth standard. The mishap took place when Rakesh went to drop the other two on his bike when a lorry hit them near Jeevika industries.”

The accident led the villagers to protest outside the Jeevika industries where the accident occurred, they demanded the driver be arrested. The police have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing.

