Telangana: 34 doctors died due to second wave of COVID-19

Hyderabad: The second wave of COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 34 doctors in Telangana. According to the state government data, 1672 persons have died in Telangana due to the second wave and out of them, 34 are doctors.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its statement has said that the 34 doctors died either due to COVID-19 or from the complications arising out of the disease. It added that in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, 35 doctors’ deaths were reported related to COVID-19. IMA said as many as 109 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in Delhi.

IMA has said that the doctors who have lost their lives in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic will be recognized as COVID-19 martyrs because they have sacrificed their lives in the treatment of the patients. It added that the government should come forward with a financial package for the deceased doctors’ family members.

Though insurance benefits were provided to the family members of the doctors who died due to COVID-19, only 168 families out of 754 have availed the services under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Yojana Kalyan.

The Indian Medical Association in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the doctors who have died due to COVID-19 should be identified through the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence and the necessary monetary compensation be provided to their family members.