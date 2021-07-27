Telangana: 4.31 lakh applications submitted for various entrance tests

Hyderabad: More than 4.31 lakh applications have been submitted by the candidates for various entrance tests in the state.

Out of these, more than half of the applications are for the EAMCET. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has canceled the board exams and passed all the students. This has resulted in an increase in the applications for EAMCET.

Last year, 4.05 lakh applications were received for all the common entrance tests while this year a total of 4,31,691 applications have been accepted.

It has been noted that 26,000 more applications have been received this year. Still, there is time to apply for other entrance tests which could result in more number of applications.

Last year 2,21,706 applications were received for EAMCET whereas this year a total of 2,50,057 applications have been accepted.

All the entrance tests have been scheduled for the month of August.

August 3: ECET August 4,5,6,9 & 10: EAMCET August 11-14: PGECET August 19-20: ICET August 23: LAWCET August 24-25: EDCET

For the current academic year, classes are proposed to start from October 1. Normally, the new academic year begins from September 1 but due to the pandemic, a change has to be made.

After the declaration of entrance tests’ results, the counselling for the admissions will commence based on the students’ rankings. The counselling for admissions is expected to take place between the last week of August and the mid of September. The officials are expected to complete the admissions process into the various streams in the month of September.

The breakdown of the applicants appearing for the various entrance tests is as follows: