Telangana: 4558 vaccinated on day 1 of COVID-19 vaccine drive

Hyderabad: The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked-off in Telangana on Monday, with 4558 people above 60 years, and those above 45-years-old with specific co-morbidities, getting immunised under the programme.

Along with the elderly and people with co-morbidities, the COVID-19 vaccination continued on Monday for health care workers and frontline workers, who were administered first and second doses. According to a press release, 249 health-care workers took the first dose and 70 took the second dose. Similarly, 51 frontline workers took the first dose and 16 took the second dose of the vaccine.

The first person to get vaccinated in the second phase was the Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender who received his vaccine shot at the Huzurabad area hospital in Karimnagar. The COVID-19 vacination drive was conducted across 93 identified health care facilities (government and private) for citizens of age 60 and above, and for those under the age group of 46-59 who have co-morbidities.

So far, a total of 3,00,399 people have ben vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and a total of 1, 47,716 others received immunisation with the second dose. All the priority groups will be vaccinated across the state in designated government/private COVID-19 vaccination centers.