Telangana: 50K RTC drivers, staff to be vaccinated in 3 days

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday evening ordered the vaccination of the state road transport drivers, conductors and other employees in the special vaccination drive ongoing from Friday.

Their vaccination began on Saturday.

Hon'ble CM KCR garu directs for vaccination to RTC drivers and conductors from tomorrow . Instructs that total of 50000 vaccinations should be completed in 3 days.

In a statement, state finance minister K Harish Rao said that as many as 50,000 employees of the TSRTC will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in two-three days, as a part of the special drive for those in high-risk category.

In this regard, the minister ordered the officials of the medical and health department to make necessary arrangements.

Telangana government on Friday launched a special COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover the high-risk groups or super spreaders. In all, 7.87 lakh individuals across the state will be vaccinated in specialized centers that are set up, which will continue for over a week.

Unconfirmed reports said that at least 50 TSRTC employees succumbed to COVID-19 and several hundreds are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.