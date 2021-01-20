Telangana: 69,625 vaccinated for COVID-19; 51 adverse events reported

Hyderabad: A total of 69,625 health care workers across Telangana received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, as a part of the massive inoculation drive that began on January 16, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Against targeted beneficiaries, about 74 per cent received the vaccine in three days.

On Tuesday alone, over 51,000 beneficiaries received the Covishield vaccine across 33 districts of Telangana, in 894 sessions, the public health and family welfare department said in a bulletin.

The bulletin also mentions that 51 cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported in the state so far and three of them were hospitalized, but stable.

Even as no severe cases of AEFI were stated in the bulletin, a 42-year-old ambulance driver in the Nirmal district died on Wednesday, a day after taking vaccine shot. He was vaccinated around 11:30 am on Tuesday in Kuntala public health center in Nirmal.