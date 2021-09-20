Telangana: 8 districts report zero COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Hyderabad: Eight out of Telangana’s 33 districts saw zero COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the report submitted by the state’s Public Health department on Sunday.

Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Wanaparthy did not report any COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 cases in several districts of Telangana have been on the decline from at least the last few weeks coming down.

Over the past week, Narayanpet reported zero daily cases five times, followed by Jayashankar Bhupalpally (four times), Mulugu (three times), and Nirmal (two times). Other days all of these districts reported below 4 new COVID-19 cases. As many as 173 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one COVID-19 death were reported in Telangana on Sunday. These cases were scattered across 25 districts.

The active cases in the state jumped to 5,005. The total count of cases in the state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, stands at 6,63,454 while the death toll stands at 3,904. A total of 315 patients were declared recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of recovered patients to 6,54,545.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 64 cases during the span of 24-hours, followed by Warangal Urban recorded 18 cases, Karimnagar recorded 17 cases, and Rangareddy with 16 new cases recorded the highest number of cases.

The case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 0.58% while the recovery rate is 98.65% now. So far 79.8% of overall cases in the state have been asymptomatic while 20.2% have been symptomatic. The Telangana government has recently set two vaccine records. On Saturday, September 18, 2021, health officials administered 5.27 lakh single doses.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, the health department had met its highest target of four lakh doses—two lakhs being first doses and the remaining second doses. So far, 2.09 crore jabs have been administered in the state, with 1.51 crore being initial doses and 58 lakhs being second doses.