Telangana a role model for other states, says KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated integrated district offices complex and police commissionerate in Siddipet and Kamareddy districts and called the state a role model for other states in administrative reforms.

District collectorate complexes and police offices have been built as part of the government’s efforts to ensure good government.

The two districts were among 23 new districts carved out by dividing 10 districts after formation of Telangana state. This had increased the total number of districts in the state to 33.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said old districts were divided to decentralize governance and take fruits of separate statehood to the doorsteps of the people.

The government also undertook the unique task, which no other state government ever did in the country, of constructing integrated collectorates at the district headquarters and set up special police offices for the senior police officials.

To make the government employees who are playing a key role in creating ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (golden Telangana) and to increase their involvement, collectorate complexes were constructed at the district headquarters.

MLA camp offices are also coming up so that MLAs are accessible to the people in the constituencies.

At Siddipet district headquarters, the chief minister inaugurated the integrated district offices complex, district police commissionerate complex and MLA camp office.

He said Telangana has become a role model for other states in development and in the administrative reforms.

KCR, who hails from Siddipet district, interacted with the people and some prominent personalities.

After taking the customary police guard of honour, the CM inaugurated the police commissionerate.

He went around the complex and examined it. The CM expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR listed out administrative reforms the government is implementing, implementation of the welfare schemes, and how these schemes are helping the people.

The CM also explained in detail about Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleswaram Projects, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Kalyanalaxmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kits and other schemes tracing the historical background and in-depth reasons to launch them.

Stating that he brought in so many schemes for the long-term benefit of the people, the Chief Minister these schemes can never be changed even if a new government comes in the state.

KCR said he always identifies himself as true son of Siddipet. He recalled how as an MLA during the united AP rule, how he faced problems to get people water for irrigation, drinking water purposes and supply of power.

The CM also explained about the qualitative change Telangana had undergone from the united AP rule to till now.

He reiterated his journey would not be stopped till Bangaru Telangana is achieved.