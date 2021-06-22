Telangana: Admissions into vocational courses begin in minority residential schools

Peddapalli: Assistant and Deputy Warden of Minority Residential Schools Peddapally, Karimnagar Mohammed Esteqamuddin in a press release has said that the courses offered in the Maqdumpur based Minority Residential School have been upgraded. The new two year vocational courses added are Concetration Technology (CT) and Tourism and Hospitality Management(THM).

Interested candidates can avail of the courses free of cost while residing at the school premises. The parents and the guardians are requested to take advantage of the opportunity for the bright future of their children. Admissions are in progress. For more information, one can call at 9642343786, 7995057914.