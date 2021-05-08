Telangana: Admissions started in TMREIS’s schools, colleges

Hyderabad: Admissions have been started in residential schools and colleges of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

The residential schools and colleges under TMREIS were set up to improve the educational standard of the minorities in Telangana State. The latest curriculum for minority students shall include science and technology to better their future economic prospects.

Along with the English the students shall also be taught Urdu – as first language – ethics and other subjects. These schools and colleges shall also provide free stay and food to the students.

These residential schools and colleges in Telangana state have become a benchmark for other such schools across the country.

No entrance exam shall be held this year. The last date for submitting online admission form is May 20, 2021.

The admissions’ informations in TMREIS schools and colleges across Telangana districts are as under:

Nizamabad:

According to Principal Telangana Minority Residential School – Girls-2, Nizamabad, online applications are being accepted under TMREIS for the academic year 2021-2022. The last date for submitting online application is May 20, 2021.

The school invites online applications for new batch for 5th class and for limited seats in 9th class (all girls). There will be no entrance test this year and the admission shall be granted on the basis of online applications.

For information regarding admission call:

6300594596 / 9949586819 / 7995057948

Nizamabad:

The Principal of Dachepally Boys Minority Residential School Syeda Arshi Iqbal issued a press release announcing the commencemt of admissions.

There are 80 seats for 5th class out of which 60 seats are reserved for minorities and rest for other communities. To get the admission, the students must have passed 4th class.

The admissions have started from April 30 and shall continue till May 20, 2021. Seats are vacant only for Muslim students for classes 6th, 7th and 8th. Applications can be submitted online on TMREIS site or through phone app.

For further information contact Principal Syeda Arshi Iqbal: 7995057977, Dy Warden 8801425857 or DEO 9603883123

Jugal – Rachakonda

The Principal Telangana Minority Residential school for boys, Jameel Ahmed Khan informs residents of Jugal Rachakonda and other surrounding areas that the admissions for 5th to 8th classes have been started from April 30. The last date of submitting application is May 20, 2021.

There are 80 seats for 5th class out of which 60 shall be reserved for minority students and the rest for other communities.

The details of the seats for 6th, 7th and 8th could be obtained through phone. Applications can also be submitted online.

The Boys residential school is a state-of-the-art school with all modern amenities. The Principal appeals to the parents/guardians of the students to reserve seats for their children.

For information regarding admission call: 9666969277 / 9652299547 / 9951485857

Medak:

Principal TMREIS Residential school and junior college for Boys, Narsapur, Prabhakar issued a press release stating that the admissions for the academic year 2021-2022 have been started for school and college. The last date for submitting application is May 20, 2021.

There are 20 seats in 5th class out of which 60 percent are for minorities and the rest is for other communities. The admission shall be as per the government guidelines.

Similarly, as per the press release there are 80 seats in Inter first year – 40 for MPC and 40 for BPC.

Those interested may call Principal Prabhakar on: 8500526590 and 7331170825

Kamareddy:

The online admissions for Minority Residential Girls school, Kamareddy have been started. The selected students shall be provided with free stay, food, text books and note books.

The seats are only for 5th class.

For further information contact Principal Tayyiba Begum: 7995057920

Kamareddy:

According to Principal Narain Gaud of Kamareddy Minority Residential English Medium School, online applictions are being accepted for admission for the academic year 2021-2022. The last date of submission is May 20, 2021.

Admission are open for full batch of 5th class and limited seats for 6th, 7th and 8th classes. There will be no entrance test this year. The admissions shall be given through a draw system.

The school provides free stay, food, uniform, text books and note books.

The school has qualified and experienced teachers. In addition to modern education, the school has facilities for sports, digital classes and Arabic. Though the medium of instruction is English but Urdu shall be taught as First language alongwith Islamic teaching and ethics.

For further information contact:

9959206430 / 984960488 / 9441315327

Bhainsa:

The unified Adilabad District’s Regional Level Coordinator of the TMREIS schools and junior colleges Captain Mohammed Salimuddin informed that admissions for 17 schools and junior colleges in new districts of Nirmal, Adilabad, Manchiriyal and Asifabad started from April 30, 2021. The last date of submitting applications is May 20, 2021.

Captain Salimuddin appeals to the parents of the students in unified Adilabad District to take this golden opportunity in getting admissions for their children.

These schools provide free education through English medium as well as free stay, uniforms, books and other sports facilities.

Captain Salimuddin informs that CEC and MEC groups have been introduced in TMREIS junior colleges in Nirmal and Bhainsa and appeals to the students and their parents to take advantage of this opportunity.

For online admission visit:

www.tmreis.telangana.gov.in.

In case of any difficulty in getting admission Captain Salimudin requests the parents to call him at: 7331170868

Sangareddy:

As per the Principal Minority Residential Boys High School and Boys Junior College, Ramchandrapur, Sangareddy District, Shaikh Subhan, admissions have been started for 5th, 6th and 7th classes and MPC and BPC groups of the Junior college.

The last date of online admission is May 20, 23021.

Contact for further information:

9966907310 / 9849265330

Sangareddy:

The Principal of Minority Residential School, Kandi, Sangareddy Salma Khatoon informed that the admissions have started for the academic year 2021-2022.

The admission shall be done online through draw system. Those interested to obtain admisison for their children for 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th classes must visit TMREIS website. The last date for submitting online application is May 20, 2021.

The draw for admission for 5th class shall be held on June 1, 2021. Similarly, the draw for admisisons to 6th, 7th and 8th classes shall be held on June 3, 2021.

Like other TMREIS residential schools, the school provides free English medium education, free stay and food with sports and NCC facilities. The school has a record of 100% success rate.

There is facility for Islamic education. The Principal appeals the parents to get their children admitted in Minority Residential school, Kandi, Sangareddy.

For further information contact:

9949658986 (Shaik Mohammed Abdulla) /

9494820844 (Mohammed Mohsinuddin) and

9949783555 (Mohammed Abu)