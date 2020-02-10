Telangana Advocates JAC stage Dharna at Indira Park

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A group of Telangana Advocates Joint Action Committee registered its protest against CAA at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park.

The advcates told that CAA violates sections 14 and 21 of the constitution.

They requested CM of TS, Mr. KCR to pass a resolution in TS Assembly and send it to the centre.

Mr. Muzafferullah Khan, Advocate told that the advocates welcome the stand taken by TRS.

Congress leader, Mr. P Chidambram and PCC President, Capt. Uttam Kumar Reddy met the protesting advcates and read out the preamble of the Constitution.