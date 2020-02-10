menu
Posted by Qayam Published: February 10, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Telangana Advocates JAC stage Dharna at Indira Park

Hyderabad: A group of Telangana Advocates Joint Action Committee registered its protest against CAA at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park.

The advcates told that CAA violates sections 14 and 21 of the constitution.

They requested CM of TS, Mr. KCR to pass a resolution in TS Assembly and send it to the centre.

Mr. Muzafferullah Khan, Advocate told that the advocates welcome the stand taken by TRS.

Congress leader, Mr. P Chidambram and PCC President, Capt. Uttam Kumar Reddy met the protesting advcates and read out the preamble of the Constitution.

Source: Siasat News
