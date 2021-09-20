Telangana allocates Rs 10K crore to improve medical infrastructure

Hyderabad: After the directives from chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao to sanction Rs 3,000 crores every year to the health and medical sector, the Health Department has taken up steps to improve the basic facilities and upgrade the medical infrastructure of the government hospitals in the state. A total of Rs. 10,000 crores have been allocated to the Health Department for the next three years.

According to the project details discussed in the cabinet meeting, there are plans to set up new medical colleges, build new super speciality hospitals and improve the basic facilities as well as to upgrade the infrastructure in the government hospitals.

At present, there are 10 government medical colleges in the state. Applications to set up 8 more medical colleges will be sent to the Central government this year.

Earlier in the Cabinet meeting, it was decided to set up 4 Super Speciality hospitals in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. 5 acres of land was earmarked in the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Gachibowli for the establishment of a super speciality hospital. The Guddi Anaram fruit market land was also assigned to set up a super speciality hospital along with the vacant land at Chest Hospital in Erragadda. Land to build a multi-speciality hospital has also been earmarked at Alwal.

The state government has given the responsibility to construct these super speciality hospitals to the Roads and Buildings Department.