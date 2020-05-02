Telangana allows construction activity in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has permitted real estate developers in Greater Hyderabad to undertake construction activity by securing requisite material and engaging their workers.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated this during a tele-conference with top officials and project developers on Saturday.

MHA permits ‘in situ’ construction

The development came a day after Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders permitting ‘in situ’ construction in urban areas, including those falling in red zones.

Representatives of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) and Telangana Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (TREDAI) along with senior officials attended the tele-conference.

The Chief Secretary assured the project developers of all necessary support for construction activity by the state administration.

He urged the builders to instil confidence among the workers particularly migrant workers through counseling and extending incentives, facilities and medical care. He said all efforts should be made to ensure that labourers feel comfortable.

Supply of construction goods

On request of the builders, Somesh Kumar said the government will take steps to ensure smooth supply of steel, cement, sand and bricks.

Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy said that smooth movement of construction goods vehicles will be ensured through three police commissionerates.

Arvind Kumar,IAS, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Racahonkda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Cyberabad Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar attended the tele-conference.

Source: IANS

