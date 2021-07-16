Telangana reopens eidgahs, mosques for Eid al-Adha prayers

Hyderabad: Telangana’s mosques and Eidgahs will conduct Eid al-Adha prayer on July 21. The permission was not given last year for Ramzan and Eid Al Adha prayers in Eidgahs due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Similarly, permission was not given for Eid al-Fitr prayer during the current year due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Since all the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the government has permitted religious ceremonies and festivals.

In Hyderabad, the Bonal festival is being celebrated with traditional gaiety with the participation of thousands of people.

Muslims are looking forward to offer Eid-ul-Adha prayer in Eidgahs and mosques this year. In this connection, guidelines were given to the district collectors and the police.

Arrangements are afoot in old Eidgahs of Mir Alam and Madannapet. The GHMC will make arrangements in other congregational venues such as Hafeezpeth Eidgah, Qutub Shahi Gunbad, Eidgah Bilali, Eidgah Secunderabad, and other Eidgahs.

In view of the rainy season, waterproof Shah Miyyanas (Tents) will be set up. Mir Alam Eidgah was allocated Rs. 7 lakhs and Re.1 lakhs for Hafeezpeth Eidgah for making prayer arrangements.

Traffic arrangements wil be made around the Eidgahs with parking facilities.