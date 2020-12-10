Telangana: Amid COVID-19 pandemic Haj applications see huge drop

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing pandemic the protocols and restrictions implemented during the Haj pilgrimage 2021 had resulted in a significant drop in the number of applications for the pilgrimage from Telangana this year.

As stated by the Haj committee the number of applications so far this year have been far less compared to the usual demand. On an average around 10,000 people from the State apply every year to perform the Haj pilgrimage and the selection is done through a draw of lots. As many as 2,030 applicants have applied by now. Out of which 808 were men while the women applicants’ were1, 222.

As quoted by Telangana Today, Mohd Masiullah Khan, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee said, “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the number of applications were less.” However, by Thursday that is the last day for applying the committee expects more applications.

While the government has reduced the Haj quota to 50 per cent, after which Telangana expects to send 2,500 applicants to Haj this year.

COVID-19 guidelines

As per the new COVID-19 guideline the senior citizens above the age of 65 years and children can not apply for Haj pilgrimage 2021.

The pilgrims would be accommodated only in one category ‘Azizia’ as against the regular three categories. The ‘rubath’ facility extended by the Nizam Trust would also be not made available for the pilgrimage in 2021.

Haj to cost a little more this year

However, the exact amount has not been calculated by now, but due to the social distancing norms being followed in accommodating the pilgrims and their travel the expense would be a little more than usual, stated the Haj committee.