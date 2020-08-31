Telangana, Andhra CMs condole Pranab Mukherjee’s death

Hyderabad, Aug 31 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed deep shock over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Rao, in his condolence message, said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks to save the ailing former President’s life did not succeed.

He added that Mukherjee had a special affinity with the Telangana issue.

KCR recalled that Mukherjee, who headed the committee on separate Telangana state issue formed by the then UPA government, had the distinction of signing the formation of Telangana State Bill.

“The former President used to say that there was justice in demand for a separate Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me. Pranab Mukherjee bestowed special praise on me saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and added that I am privileged to have the rare opportunity and greatness,” the CM said.

Referring to the book ‘The Coalition Years’ written by Pranab Mukherjee, KCR recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in the book.

“In the book,Mukherjee also narrated an incident where I emphatically said that I was only interested in Telangana issue but would not care for any portfolio.”

KCR also recalled that the former President visited the Yadadri temple complex and congratulated for the renovation works going on there at the site.

He added that Mukherjee’s death has created a void in the country’s political arena, which cannot be filled.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Pranab Mukherjee.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said Pranab da, in his long political innings, had shown maturity in dealing with complex issues and had passed through testing times.

Source: IANS

