Telangana announces summer holidays for schools and junior colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Sunday has declared summer holidays for schools and junior colleges from April 27 to May 31.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students and April 26 would be the last working day of the current academic year, said an order issued by the department of Telangana school education.

Decision was announced by Telangana education minister Sabita Indra Reddy as per the directions of the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

She said chief minister reviewed the decision of summer holidays with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other education department officials.

She recalled that class 10 examinations for 5,21,392 students have already been cancelled on the orders of CM in the wake of the surge of COVID-19 cases.

53,79, 388 lakh students from classes 1 to 9 have been promoted to higher classes, minister adds.

The minister further said that the decision to reopen the schools and junior colleges for the new academic year would be taken on June 1 in view of the situation in COVID-19.

However, online / distance education will continue as per the earlier order.

Telangana witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths in a single day spike with 8,126 fresh infections and 38 more deaths, the state government said on Sunday.

The cases tally stands at over 3.95 lakh while the toll rose to 1,999.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1259, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (676) and Rangareddy (591), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 24.