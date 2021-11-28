Telangana: Applications invited for Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department has invited applications for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

Minority students enrolled in foreign universities for higher education (graduate/ doctorate) for the academic year 2021 (spring season and fall season) can apply for the scholarship.

In order to be eligible for the scheme, the age of the applications should not exceed 35 years on October 26, 2021, and their parents’ income must not be more than Rs 5 lakhs.

They should also belong to the minority community and their percentage in previous course should not be less than 60 percent.

The applicants must submit Aadhaar card, passport copy, proof of enrollment in foreign universities and xerox copy of bank pass book.

Eligible students who have taken admissions in foreign universities can apply online by 5pm till December 31, 2021.

For further information visit the website: www.telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in.