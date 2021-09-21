Telangana: Applications invited for principal, teaching faculty in TSWREIS

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has invited applications for the position of principal and teaching faculty for the tribal college in Mahabubabad.

The openings are for the first year B. Pharmacy course at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Pharmacy College (TSWRPC).

Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the online application and send the signed hard copy of the resume with self-attested copies of relevant certificates to the TSWREIS office, Hyderabad.

The last date for receiving applications is September 28, 2021 (Online) and September 30, 2021 (Offline).

Eligibility Criteria:

Position: For principal

Qualification: M.Pharm, PhD (Pharmacy)

Experience: 15 years of experience in teaching or research out of which 5 years must be as a HOD/Professor in PCI approved/recognized Pharmacy College.

Position: For teaching staff

Qualification: B. Pharm, M. Pharm

Registration fee: Rs 500/-

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and informed about the interview.

For further details and registration, visit website.

Address: Secretary, TSWREIS Office, Opposite Chacha Nehru Park, Masab Tank, Hyderabad-500028.