Telangana: Asia’s biggest Stupa dome at Nagarjuna Sagar to be inugrated soon

Hyderabad: The beautifully themed, crafted, and arranged Buddhavanam project to showcase the life of Gautam Buddha at Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana, is soon going to be open for public. Which also houses Asia’s biggest dome consisting of a stupa.

K. T Rama Rao, the Minister of MA&UD, Industries and IT&C of Telangana announcing the same on Twitter wrote that the Bhuddhavanam project in Nagarjuna Sagar in #Telangana is the first of its kind and the largest Buddhist Heritage Theme Park in the world. he parks coming up in 275 acres will feature monasteries, eco-tourism resorts, cottages, food courts & much more.

The special officer of the project, Phase-I works Mallepally Laxmaiah, on Thursday announced the completion of the phase-1 works. The officer also said that the project is developed at an estimated cost of 65 crore and spread across 274 acres.

Multiple attractions the project has:

The project has multiple attraction points, including Buddha Chaithravanam, Jathaka Chakra Park, Dhyana Vanam Park, Maha Stupa, Buddhist Museum, and Lower Krishna Valley Park. While the Jataka Park showcases selected tales of Buddha, the intricate carvings on the walls of the Maha Stupa will be a breathtaking view. It also houses the Acharya Nagarjuna International Higher Buddhist Learning Centre.

The officials also say that the project aims to attract the tourist.

The special officer also claimed project Buddhavanam India’s biggest Buddhist circuit.

According to a report in Indian Express the site would soon be an excellent International tourist attraction, especially for those from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Tibet, and other South-East Asian countries.

Furthermore, the Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud reviewed the ongoing works here on Wednesday. She also said that on coming days the Tourism ministry “In the coming days the Tourism Minister is likely to visit the site a couple of times more and review the status of the works.