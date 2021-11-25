Telangana assembly speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Days after his grand daughter’s wedding, Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has tested positive for covid-19 virus. He is currently admitted in aig hospital and is undergoing treatment.

In a letter released from his office, the spaker stated that he does not have any health complaints or complications currently. But upon doctors instructions, he decided to admit himself to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The speaker also requested people he had met recently to test for covid-19.

A mere three days ago, srinivas Reddy’s granddaughter got married. The wedding was attended by Telangana chief minister KCR and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan reddy.