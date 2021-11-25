Telangana assembly speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker also requested people he had met recently to test for covid-19.

Photo of Anjana Meenakshi Anjana Meenakshi|   Published: 25th November 2021 12:23 pm IST
Telangana assembly speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Days after his grand daughter’s wedding, Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has tested positive for covid-19 virus. He is currently admitted in aig hospital and is undergoing treatment.

In a letter released from his office, the spaker stated that he does not have any health complaints or complications currently. But upon doctors instructions, he decided to admit himself to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The speaker also requested people he had met recently to test for covid-19.

MS Education Academy

A mere three days ago, srinivas Reddy’s granddaughter got married. The wedding was attended by Telangana chief minister KCR and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan reddy.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button