Telangana bags 12 national panchayat awards in different categories

Hyderabad: As many as 12 national panchayat awards announced by the central government on Wednesday were bagged by Telangana in different categories.

The awards, announced by the central panchayat raj ministry, are conferred in gram parishad, zilla parishad and mandal parishad categories across the country.

While Telangana bagged nine awards in gram panchayat categories, it won two in mandal parishad and one in zilla parishad.

Medak zilla parishad bagged the award in the general category and two mandal parishads – Jagityal and Peddapalli – won the awards in the general category.

In the gram panchayat level, Parlapally gram panchayat in Karimnagar won the award in the marginalized section improvement theme; Haridas Nagar gram panchayat in Rajanna Sircilla won the award in national resources management; Mittapalle gram panchayat of Siddipet won the award in sanitation category; Malyal gram panchayat in Siddipet won the award in Sanitation theme; Ruyyadi in Adilabad bagged the award in Sanitation theme; Chakrapur gram panchayat in Mahabubnagar won the award in General category; Sundilla gram panchayat in Peddapalli won the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Puraskar; Mohinikunta gram panchayat in Rajanna Sircilla won the award under Child Friendly Gram Panchayat and Sundilla gram panchayat in Peddapalli district bagged the award under Gram Panchayat Development Plan.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the awards were due to hard work, foresight, initiative and guidance. He said that every year Telangana regions are selected as the best district, mandal and gram panchayats in the country.

State panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao too expressed delight over the state receiving 12 national awards.

“All these awards have been made possible due to Chief Minister Chandra Shekhar Rao’s “Palle Pragati” program,” Errabelli said.