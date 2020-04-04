Telangana BJP chief lashes at Owaisi for opposing PM

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP B. Sanjay Kumar on Saturday came down heavily on his party’s rival and MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-minute blackout program scheduled to be held on April 5.

He said that the criticism of the program by Owaisi had exposed his narrow mindedness and religious bias. He said that Owaisi did not know how to thank the doctors while advising him to stop his communal based politics. He claimed that the PM had given a call to show the unity of the country. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering in the city.

Speaking on the occasion he said that Owaisi had not given his hospital for the treatment of the patients suffering from coronavirus. Alleging that although some corona virus-positive are attacking doctors and paramedical staff across the country, he said that the doctors were extending their services.

He dared Owaisi to stop the physical attacks on the doctors of the state if he could. He claimed that the central government was depositing money in the Jan Dhan accounts of the poor people of the country to help them financially.

Sanjay called upon the people of the country to take part in the programme.

