Telangana BJP MP’s brother returns to Congress

Hyderabad: The brother of BJP’s Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and the chief of BJP’s Mahabubnagar district unit on Tuesday decided to join the Congress.

Dharmapuri Sanjay, a former Mayor of Nizamabad, met Congress’ Telangana chief A. Revanth Reddy and announced his decision.

Sanjay, who is son of dissident TRS MP Dharmapuri Srinivas and elder brother of BJP MP Arvind, will be making a comeback to Congress.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) sidelined Rajya Sabha member Srinivas after he was reportedly found backing his son Arvind joining the BJP before 2019 elections. Arvind had defeated Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha to win Nizamabad seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Srinivas, a former minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, was with the Congress before joining the TRS. Sanjay too had switched loyalties to the TRS along with his father.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Mahabubnagar district President Erra Shekhar also met Revanth Reddy and announced his intention to join the Congress. He is a former MLA from Jadcherla constituency.

Former TDP leader Gandra Satyanarayana also announced that he will be joining the Congress.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy claimed that leaders of various parties are in touch with him. He said three leaders from three different parties met him and announced their decision to join the Congress.