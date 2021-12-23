Telangana BJP protests, blames TRS for rise in unemployment

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will go on hunger strike on December 27 near Indira Gandhi Park over unemployment in the state.

The Telangana BJP general secretary and vice-president G Manohar Reddy publicized in a press conference that BJP has demanded the government to immediately issue a job vacancy for the youth of Telangana on Wednesday, as per The Hindu’s report.

BJP members appealed to all the political parties and organizations to participate and fight against unemployment. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has to stick to the promises they made during the elections.

The state secretary of the party, S Prakash Reddy said, “The chief minister had announced a mega job mela in December last for filling up 50,000 vacancies but not a single job was issued in the last one year.”

The BJP leaders also argued over one year ago that the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) headed by S.R Biswal stated that 1.91 lakh vacancies in 31 departments are available. Since it has been almost a year, the number could have easily risen with retirements. The lack of filling in the vacancies is the reason for people facing unemployment in the state.

There are at least 4.5 lakh educated unemployed youth in Telangana eagerly looking for government notifications since the provision of public sector jobs was among the main issues behind the agitation for a separate state of Telangana. But the TRS government did not fulfill the demands and is unmoved by youngsters resulting in the youth resorting to extreme acts of frustration, he added.

The BJP member also alleged in the name of rationalisation, the Telangana government closed 4000 schools and did not recruit a single teacher even though there were 16,000 posts available.

“The Chief Minister should realize that the administration is suffering due to lack of adequate personnel in departments and work is piling up with the existing staff unable to cope with the extra burden,” added Reddy.

A poster of the upcoming protest was also released.