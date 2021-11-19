Telangana BJP protests to pressurise TRS over paddy crisis

Hyderabad: In a bid to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) over the paddy crisis, the state cadre of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned state-wide protests.

The protests are aimed at pressurising the government to fulfill its promises. It has been reported that Telangana BJP president, Bandi Sanjay chaired a meeting on November 17 to plan the protests.

BJP plans to hold protests on November 20 in front of all the district collectorates to pressurise the government to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Furthermore, the party has planned to hold training sessions for district party leaders between December 1-15. A similar camp will be held for Mandal leaders between December 16- 30.

The resource persons responsible for these training sessions will undergo training on November 24. The Constitution Day will be observed by the party on November 26, where the rights of the Dalits will be highlighted. There will be campaigns for the protection of the constitution in Telangana. According to a report by Hans India, a two-day BJP executive meeting will be held in Adilabad District between November 27-28.

Bandi Sanjay has also asked the party cadre to support the farmers wholeheartedly and to take note of the paddy stocks in markets and IKP centers across the state.