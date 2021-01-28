Telangana BJP’s minority, OBC morcha wings declare new office-bearers

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s minority and other backward class morchas (OBC) wings on Thursday have declared a new team of its office bearers.

The OBC wing of BJP announced its new team on Thursday, which includes four vice presidents, two-state general secretaries, four state secretaries, treasure and co-treasures. IT and intellectual cells have also been formed.

According to a press release issued by the party, A. Bhasker Raj has been made as president, Sadanand Mudhiraj made vice president and Srikanth Goud Gadila retained as general secretary.

On the other hand, minority morcha named Mohd Afsar Pasha as its state president and appointed three vice presidents, two general secretaries, four secretaries, treasurer and other in-charges in its team.

The size of the teams is relatively larger in size compared to the earlier ones.

The units of BJP were formed in July 2015 in New Delhi; they aim to spread its wings across the state and help empower backward classes and fight for their rights.