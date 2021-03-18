Telangana Budget: Govt allots Rs 3K crore for strengthening RTC

Hyderabad: In a huge push towards its financial strengthening, the Telangana government on Thursday announced Rs 3,000 crore for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the annual budget towards different means.

Finance minister T Harish Rao allotted an amount of 1,500 crores towards the assistance of the Employees Welfare Board, which was constituted to address the problems of employees. The 202-member board was constituted post the 52-day-long strike of the RTC employees in 2019, to constitute an alternate system to address various issues faced by the workers.

Further, Rao said that the government is extending guarantees to the loans raised by the RTC, allotting another Rs 1,500 crore for the transport authority. “With these measures, the government is confident that the financial position of the RTC will improve,” Harish Rao noted in his speech.

Besides, the finance minister acknowledged that the increase in prices of petrol and diesel due to an increase in the cess by the Central Government will further burden the RTC which is already in the financial stress.

“Despite these setbacks, the government is providing better salaries to the employees of RTC and taking initiatives to strengthen the RTC,” he said.

Last month, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao approved guidelines that provided job security to RTC employees, including standardizing the system for dealing with corruption committed by drivers and conductors during their duties.