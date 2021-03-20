Telangana budget: Old City developmental projects ignored

Hyderabad: The state government in its financial budget totally ignored the old city development projects. Neither the metro rail connectivity to the old city nor the pedestrian project was discussed.

In the budget presented, Rs. 1000 crores were allocated towards metro rail projects but there was no mention of metro rail connectivity to the old city areas.

For example, the Laad Bazaar road widening works and the multi-storey parking projects also went unnoticed in the budget. The state government had repeatedly announced that it will renovate the old city to the likes of the metropolitan city of ‘Istanbul’ but after seeing that no funds were allocated for the development of the old city, it looks like the government is overlooking the old city progress.