Telangana Budget: Rs 1000 crore allotted for CM Dalit empowerment programme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday in its annual budget, proposed the CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme for the all-round development of scheduled castes, for an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore.

Invoking Dr B.R Ambedkar’s view that only those people who are committed to their goals will be able to lead the society towards progress while announcing the state’s budget here in Assembly, finance minister T Harish Rao said that chief minister made these words a reality.

“Benefits will accrue to the Scheduled Castes following the introduction of this new programme,” Rao added.

Earlier in February, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the scheme while addressing a massive public meeting at Haliya Mandal in Nalgonda, after laying foundation stones for 13 lift irrigation schemes.

In the budget estimates, Harish Rao also made an allocation of Rs 21,306.85 crores towards SCs Special Development Fund and Rs 12,304.23 crores towards STs Development Fund.