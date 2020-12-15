Telangana cabinet panel begins streamlining of registration process

Hyderabad, Dec 15 : Amid on-going confusion over registration of non-agricultural properties in Telangana, the state cabinet sub-committee on Tuesday began the process of consultation with various stakeholders to streamline registration procedure.

On the second day of resumption of registration, after a gap of more than three months, confusion prevailed over the procedure adopted.

There was no clarity on whether authorities were following the old procedure or adopting the new online system.

People who had made slot bookings complained about the difficulties they faced at the registration offices. There were complaints about inadequate staff and limited number of slots being allotted every day.

Four-member cabinet sub-committee constituted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to streamline the registration process held at its first meeting on Tuesday.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the Chief Minister wanted a transparent registration process.

He said Dharani portal launched by the chief minister was aimed at ensuring a registration process which is easy, transparent, without human interface and with no room for corruption.

He said there were some teething problems and they will soon be overcome. The minister said the authorities will allay apprehensions of people with regard to the new system and create awareness.

The sub-committee submitted to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar suggestions received from people, bankers, buyers and sellers and other stakeholders.

The minister said a workshop will be held with all the stakeholders on December 17. He asked real estate sector representatives to give their suggestions.

He said additional staff will be deployed in registration offices to clear the backlog of registrations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.