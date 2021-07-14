Telangana: Cabinet sub-committee submits report for development of govt run schools

Hyderabad: The cabinet sub-committee has presented a report to the Telangana government for the development of the government-run schools in a phased wise manner.

In a three-year period, all the schools have been planned to be developed. Out of a total of 27,000 government schools, it has planned to develop 9000 schools in the first phase with a proposed budget of Rs.2000 crores. The sub-committee has informed the state government that a budget of around Rs.6-7 crores will be required to develop all the schools. It has appealed to the government to release these funds in three years’ time.

The Telangana leadership has decided to develop the government-run schools on par with the Delhi and Andhra Pradesh schools for which the cabinet sub-committee was formed to undertake a survey.

After due consultations with the educationists and the senior officials of the education department, the report was framed. Some members of the sub-committee had visited Delhi and Andhra Pradesh to analyze the government-run schools.

The sub-committee findings reveal that most of the schools lack basic facilities. The schools with a high number of students will be nominated in the first year.

The funds will be released through the Central Government Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan scheme also. It has been estimated that in the future more than 10 lakh students will study in government-run schools in the future.