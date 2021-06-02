Telangana cancels TSWRJCCET 2021; admissions based on SSC grades

Hyderabad: The Telangana social welfare residential junior colleges common entrance test (TSWRJC CET) has been cancelled in view of the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

The TSWRJCCET – 2021 entrance exam for admission into first year intermediate in Arts, Science and Vocational courses in Telangana social welfare residential educational institutions for the academic year 2021-2022 will not be conducted, keeping the safety and well-being of students a priority.

The candidates who had already applied for the RJCCET -2021 earlier are instructed to visit the TSWREIS website and upload their SSC grades and CGPA between June 2 and June 7. Seats will be allotted based on the grades and CGPA secured by the applicants duly following reservation norms and order of preference, according to the official statement from the Telangana government.

The candidates who fail to furnish their grades online will not be considered for admission.

How To Upload Marks At TSWREIS

Step 1 Visit the official website tswreis.in

Step 2 Click on the designated application link

Step 3 On the enxt window, enter the registration number

Step 4 Upload the SSC marks

Step 5 Submit