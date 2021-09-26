Telangana: Chief Secretary holds meeting, asks officials to prepare for Cyclone Gulab

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary for Telangana government, Somesh Kumar held a teleconference on Sunday with the district collectors in the wake of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning for heavy rains in the state for the coming two days.

The Chief Secretary directed all the collectors to keep vigil on “Cyclone Gulab” which is likely to impact the entire state from Sunday evening up till Tuesday and asked them to open special control room in all the districts to monitor the flood situation.

In view of the announcement for red alert in north Telangana and orange alert for south Telangana districts, Kumar asked officials to keep a vigil on low lying areas and take necessary measures in case the tanks breach.

He asked officials to also coordinate with police departments and take the help of National Disaster response force (NDRF) if need be alongside appointing officers in every mandal to avoid the loss of human life.

The officers and staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was also asked to be vigilant in the wake of rising water levels in Himayath Sagar & Osman Sagar reservoirs, and to monitor the rising water levels constantly. They were also asked to keep vigil and monitor the rising levels of all the tanks in the state.