Telangana clocks 167 new COVID-19 cases, one death

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd November 2021 8:52 pm IST
(Representational photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday logged 167 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,71,790, while the death toll rose to 3,959 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 66, followed by Karimnagar, Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts (10 each), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

With 207 people recovering from the virus, the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 6,63,898, leaving 3,933 active cases, the bulletin said.

It said 37,941 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,76,43,098.

The samples tested per million population were 7,42,694.

