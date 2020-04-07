Telangana CM announces gift for healthcare workers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced 10 per cent incentive on gross salary of the employees of Medical and Health Department as the CM’s gift in recognition of their services in combating Covid-19.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a news conference, where he thanked all the healthcare professionals with folded hands. “I salute everyone from sweeper to the director for rendering the valuable services,” he said.

“I salute everyone from sweeper to the director for rendering the valuable services”

The government has already announced payment of full salary to the employees of the Medical and Health department and Police Department in recognition of the services they are rendering in a crisis.

For the remaining government employees, the government has already announced salary cut according to grade and service cadres in the wake of the crisis triggered by spread of Covid-19 and resultant lockdown.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, also announced Rs 7,500 as special incentive to each of the employees of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metro Water Supply (HMWS) and Rs 5,000 each or sanitation workers in municipalities and village panchayats.

He said he also salutes every sanitation worker for keeping every village, town and city clean and thus protecting people from Covid-19. The state has 95,392 sanitation workers including employees of GHMC and HMWS.

He said the salary cut was imposed on the employees of municipalities and GHMC but the same would be paid to them in a day or two.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.