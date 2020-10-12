Telangana CM congratulates daughter Kavitha on poll victory

Hyderabad, Oct 12 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday congratulated his daughter K. Kavitha on her election to the state Legislative Council.

Hours after winning the bye-election to Upper House of the State Legislature from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency, Kavitha called on Chandrasekhar Rao at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Kavitha took blessings of her father and touched his feet. The Chief Minister, who is also president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), congratulated her.

Ministers and TRS leaders from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts accompanied Kavitha.

Meanwhile, Kavitha’s brother and Cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao also congratulated her on her victory. “Many Congratulations to @RaoKavitha on winning with a thumping majority from local body Nizamabad MLC constituency,” tweeted Rama Rao.

Rama Rao, who is also the working president of TRS, complimented the entire TRS team of Nizamabad district led by minister V. Prashanth Reddy and MLAs who put in a coordinated effort.

Out of 823 votes polled in the election held last Friday, Kavitha secured 728 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate P. Laxminarayana was a distant second with 56 votes while Congress party’s V. Subhash Reddy polled only 29 votes. Both the candidates lost their deposits. Ten votes were declared invalid by the election authorities.

Kavitha, who had suffered a shock defeat from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency last year, returned to active politics with her election to the Legislative Council.

Source: IANS

