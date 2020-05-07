Telangana CM expresses shock over gas leak incident in Vizag

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed shock over thegas leak incident at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Describing the incident as very unfortunate, Rao wished for speedy recovery of those who fell ill due to the gas leak, an official release said here.

At least six people have died and around 100 hospitalized after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.

Source: PTI

