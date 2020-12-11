Telangana CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Hyderabad, Dec 11 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

Rao, who reached the national capital on a three-day visit on Friday, is understood to have discussed with the Central ministers various issues related to the state.

The Chief Minister is believed to have urged Shah to release the pending funds to the state, especially towards the relief for the recent Hyderabad floods.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued photographs of Rao’s meetings with Shah and Shekhawat, but there was no statement on what was discussed.

Rao is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other ministers over the next two days. The Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi came a few days after the bitter electoral fight between the TRS and the BJP for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

Shah, who had also campaigned for the BJP in the GHMC polls, had slammed the TRS chief on various issues. BJP put up an impressive performance to win 48 seats in the 150-member GHMC, reducing TRS’ strength to 56 from 99.

Surprisingly, no official statement was released about Rao’s Delhi visit.

The visit sparked a debate in the political circles in view of the TRS chief’s hard-hitting remarks against the Modi government during the GHMC elections.

He had also announced that he will host a meeting of leaders of like-minded parties in Hyderabad in the second week of December to build an alternative to the BJP.

Rao had also stated that he would lead the agitation against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies and disinvestments of the public sector undertakings.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.