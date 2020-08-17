Telangana CM reviews flood situation, orders relief on war footing

Hyderabad, Aug 17 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state and directed the officials to undertake rescue and relief operations on a war footing, wherever necessary.

He directed the official machinery to be on high alert as the state was experiencing heavy rainfall and floods and take the necessary measures to prevent any loss to property or lives.

As heavy to very heavy rains may continue to lash the state in the next three to four days, all the precautionary measures should be put in place, he said, asking officials to set up control rooms wherever necessary and monitor the situation round the clock.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that there was no dearth of funds to undertake relief measures.

He said reports should be obtained on the situation on a daily basis from villages and urban areas and action should be taken on their basis.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, elicited district wise information and made suggestions on the measures to be taken in those areas.

He held a special review on the situation prevailing in Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Bhoopal Pally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and other districts where there was heavy rainfall and flash floods.

“Due to the incessant rains for the past four to five days, tanks all over the state are full. Water is flowing into all the reservoirs. Rivers, canals and rivulets are overflowing. As on date, the situation is under control. But the coming three to four days are crucial.

“There is a possibility of heavy rains due to the depression lying centred in northeast Madhya Pradesh, north Chattisgarh, and southeast Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, there is a possibility of a depression lying centred in the north Bay of Bengal on August 19. Moreover, there is heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Rivers Godavari, Krishna, Tungabhadra, Pranahita, and Indravathi in the upper states. Due to all these factors, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains and major floods. Hence, the entire official machinery should be on high alert, assess the situation that develops in the coming days and make arrangements accordingly,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that heavy floods may occur in Godavari river and asked the officials to identify the low-lying villages and shift people from these areas to safer places.

“If Godavari gets floodwater, Bhadrachalam town may face problems. Take measures that water does not stagnate in the town,” he said.

Asking the officials to set up special relief camps in the areas where there was danger from the floodwater, he directed the ministers and public representatives to stay wherever they are and monitor the relief measures.

As heavy rain inundated Warangal, KCR asked ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Etela Rajender to rush there on Tuesday and along with two other ministers, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, visit the affected areas.

Source: IANS

